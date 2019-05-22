Maine CDC Confirms Measles Case In Somerset County

The Maine Center for Disease Control has confirmed a case of measles in a school-age child in Somerset County.

The CDC says the child was vaccinated and has fully recovered from the disease without any serious complications.

The state has posted dates and locations where other individuals may have been exposed, including Madison Junior High and High School, as well as the Redington Fairview Emergency Department.

The CDC is advising potentially exposed individuals to monitor for symptoms such as a cough, runny nose, fever, and rash.

It’s unclear where the child who developed measles was exposed, but the CDC says sporadic cases do occur, even in immunized individuals.

The last case of measles in Maine was in 2017.