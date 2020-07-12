Maine CDC Data: 19 New Cases Of COVID-19, 2 Deaths Reported Sunday

Two people with COVID-19 have died in Maine, and 19 new cases have been reported, according to data available on the state CDC website Sunday morning.

That brings the cumulative total cases in the state to 3,539 and the total deaths to 114. Two-thousand nine-hundred ninety four people have recovered from the disease, leaving 431 active cases.

Sixteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, seven of whom are in critical care and four on ventilators.

More information about the people who died was not available Sunday morning.

The Maine CDC is expected to brief the public next at 2 p.m. Tuesday. It will be the first briefing under the division's new Tuesday-Thursday schedule.