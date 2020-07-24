Maine CDC To Offer Free Immunization Clinics For Children

  • This Feb. 6, 2015, file photo shows a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine on a countertop at a pediatrics clinic in Greenbrae, Calif.
    ERIC RISBERG / AP Images

The Maine Center for Disease Control is launching a series of free immunization clinics for children.

The "catch up clinics" are intended to help children stay up-to-date on required vaccinations, especially after many families had to postpone doctor visits due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starting Monday, public health nursing offices will offer once or twice weekly clinics in Augusta, Bangor, Caribou, Lewiston and Portland.

Additional clinics are planned for Calais, Machias, Rockland and Skowhegan.

The program is free for children under 18, but appointments are required to ensure physical distancing.

