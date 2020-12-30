Maine CDC Reports 1 Death, 590 COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday

The Maine Center for Disease Control has reported nearly 600 COVID-19 cases for a second day. And another person has died, bringing the pandemic’s death toll in Maine to 334.

In all, just shy of 24,000 Mainers have been diagnosed with the disease, after the agency added 590 on Wednesday.

But the number vaccinations continues to rise as well. More than 19,000 Mainers have now received the shot intended to protect them from COVID-19.

The next Maine CDC briefing on the pandemic is planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

