Maine CDC Reports 13 More Cases Of COVID-19, No New Deaths

Thirteen more people in Maine are reported to have COVID-19, according to the state’s Center for Disease Control. The total number of cases in Maine to date is 3,499. Four-hundred fifty-seven of these cases are active.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 stands at 111.

Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order this week extending the state of civil emergency for another month, and requiring certain businesses in Maine's larger cities and in seven coastal counties to enforce face covering requirements in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.