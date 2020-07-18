Maine CDC Reports 2 More Deaths, Including A Man In His 20s

The state Center for Disease Control Saturday announced two more deaths from COVID-19, making the total number of Maine deaths associated with the disease 117. The individuals who died were a man in his 20s from Androscoggin County and a man in his 90s from York County. In an email, the Maine CDC said that the Androscoggin county man is "the youngest person for whom a death related to COVID-19 has been reported to Maine CDC."

The number of cases in the state stands at 3,646, an increase of ten since Friday.

There are 393 active cases of COVID-19 in Maine. Twelve people with the disease are currently being hospitalized, and five of those individuals are on ventilators.

In the state, 3,136 people have recovered from the disease.

Updated 10:45 a.m. July 18, 2020.