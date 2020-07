Maine health officials are reporting 24 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to data available on the Maine CDC website on Monday.

That brings the total cases of the disease to 3,711 since the pandemic spread into the state in March. In total, 117 people have died.

There are 435 active cases listed on the CDC site, and 3,159 people have recovered.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public at 2 p.m. Tuesday.