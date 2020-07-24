Maine CDC Reports 26 New Cases Of COVID-19, No New Deaths

By 10 minutes ago
  • A sign at Old Orchard Beach in May 2020 asks visitors to 'Please Social Distance.'
    Rebecca Conley / Maine Public

The Maine Center for Disease Control Friday is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19. No new deaths were reported. That number stands at 118.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases in Maine since March has reached 3,757, an increase of 20 cases since Thursday. Some probable cases may have been removed from the total if further testing indicated the individuals did not contract COVID-19.

There are 380 active cases of COVID-19 in Maine. Twelve individuals are currently hospitalized with the disease.

coronavirus
