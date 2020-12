The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting an increase of 439 coronavirus cases on Monday. Three more people have died with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

In all, 22,319 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state since the start of the pandemic and 326 Mainers have died.

Maine Public Radio, Television and online will carry the Maine CDC’s regularly scheduled briefing, next expected for 2 p.m. Monday.