The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 35 additional cases today. Most of the new cases are in Cumberland and York Counties.

The number of deaths in the state remains the same, at 142.

Across the state, there are 597 active cases.

The state CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday. Tune in live on Maine Public Radio, Television and mainepublic.org.

