Cases of COVID-19 have increased by 36 on Wednesday, according to the Maine CDC’s latest numbers.

No new deaths have been reported, and the total number of active cases is 621.

State CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says transmission is occurring in parts of the state where cases were previously low. As the weather turns cold and people spend more time inside, transmission could increase.

Shah is urging Mainers to wear masks more frequently and also get immunized for the flu.