Maine CDC Reports Additional 14 Cases Of COVID-19, No New Deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control Thursday is reporting 3,737 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, an increase of 14 since Wednesday's report.

No new deaths were reported Thursday. That number stands at 118.

There are 380 active cases of the disease in Maine. Twelve people are currently being hospitalized with COVID-19 and eight of those individuals are in intensive care units.

The Maine CDC is scheduled to hold a press briefing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. It will be broadcast on Maine Public radio and at mainepublic.org.