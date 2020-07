The Maine Center for Disease Control Sunday is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19, making a total of 3,687 cases in the state.

No new deaths were reported Sunday. That number stands at 117.

The Maine CDC reported Saturday that an Androscoggin county man in his 20s died. He is "the youngest person for whom a death related to COVID-19 has been reported to Maine CDC."

In the state, 3,148 people have recovered from the disease.