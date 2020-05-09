Maine CDC Reports Another Death, 34 More Cases Of COVID-19 In The State

The Maine Center for Disease Control Saturday reported 34 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state, making the total number of confirmed and presumptive cases 1408.

They are also reporting another death, a woman "who is older than 80" from Waldo County. There have been 64 COVID-19 related deaths in Maine.

There are 43 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Eight-hundred fifty-seven people in the state have recovered from the disease.

Friday, Gov. Janet Mills released her plan "Rural Reopening Plan," which will allow certain businesses in 12 of Maine's 16 counties to open, with social distancing and health restrictions in place.

