Maine CDC Tracking Waldo County Outbreak

The Maine Center for Disease Control is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 in Waldo County.



Health officials said on Saturday that the outbreak has been linked to the Pentecostal Church in the town of Brooks, and a Christian school affiliated with the church, Lighthouse Christian Academy.

The department cautions that anyone who has been at the church, or had close contact with someone who has, since October 2nd should be alert for any COVID-19 symptoms.

Additionally, anyone who may have attended a fellowship rally hosted at the church between Oct 2 and Oct 4, may have been exposed to the virus and should take precautions.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, and body aches. Other symptoms may also be felt. A list of symptoms can be found at cdc.gov.

As of late Saturday afternoon, 17 cases had been confirmed.