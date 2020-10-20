Maine CDC: Waldo County COVID-19 Outbreak Grows To 42 Cases

The number of COVID-19 cases associated with an outbreak at a Waldo County church has now grown to 42, having spread to a nursing home and four schools.

The director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, said that the outbreak appears to stem from a fellowship gathering Oct. 2-4 at the Brooks Pentecostal Church. Shah said between 100 to 150 people attended the event, including people from other churches.

“We understand that masks were available but not routinely used during this fellowship event,” he said.

The outbreak is linked to a case in an employee at Bayview Manor assisted living in Searsport.

Three elementary schools and one middle school in the area — Ames Elementary School in Searsmont, Capt. Albert Stevens School in Belfast, Mt. View Elementary School in Thorndike and Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast — also have positive cases linked to the church. Shah stressed that the schools themselves don’t have outbreaks.

Updates on the outbreak come as the Maine CDC reports 27 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The number of deaths remains unchanged, at 146.

Active cases across the state total 637.