Maine College Of Art Resumes Graduate Student Classes

The Maine College of Art in downtown Portland has reopened graduate student classes and intends to resume its full course catalog by September.

Many colleges in the state are still debating how and when to reopen for in-person teaching. The Press Herald reports the school is confident its large campus building and new air ventilation system will provide a safe environment for socially distanced learning.

The school requires face masks be used and people entering the building receive mandatory temperature checks. Face masks are not required by students if they work alone in their studios. The school also required all graduate students to pass a COVID-19 test before attending classes. Out-of-state students were required to quarantine for 14 days per state guidelines.