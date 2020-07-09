Maine Community College System Outlines Reopening Plans

The Maine Community College System (MCCS) says it will allow each of its seven campuses to undertake individual plans for reopening this fall, but the schools will all adhere to some common standards.

In-person courses will be limited to those where hands-on instruction is considered essential, and all courses that can be taught remotely will be delivered online.

For example, MCCS President David Daigler says there are certain things a welder can learn virtually or through simulations.

“But eventually a welder has to weld, an auto mechanic has to get under the hood, someone in healthcare has to deal with a living patient, and they have to draw blood.”

Masks and social distancing will be required. Daigler says spaces are being equipped with plexiglass barriers and other devices to try to ensure safety.

Fall and winter athletics have been suspended at least until January. Academic calendars are not being changed.

Maine Maritime Academy (MMA) in Castine has also announced its plans for the fall semester. Like the community college system, MMA will use a mix of in-person and online learning.