Maine Considers 'Right To Strike' Legislation

Portland Democratic Representative Michael Sylvester has proposed that the state legislature give most public employees the right to strike.

At a hearing Wednesday morning, Steven Bailey, speaking on behalf of the Maine School Boards Association, opposed the bill.

"It certainly won't help get budgets passed in communities where citizens already support their schools at the ballot box,” said Bailey. “It will also break the most important bonds teachers have in their communities, and that is with the children in their classrooms."

The Maine Education Association and several teachers testified in favor of the measure. One pointed out that she had been involved in three contract negotiations, and the school board in each one ended up implementing the only salary offer it ever made.

In the interest of disclosure, the Maine Education Association represents most news employees at Maine Public.