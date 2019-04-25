Maine Corrections Officer Acquitted Of Sex Assault

A Maine corrections officer who once made headlines for donating a kidney has been acquitted of sexually assaulting a female inmate.

The former inmate testified there were five instances of sexual contact with Joshua Dall-Leighton in a prison van during her time at a pre-release center in 2015 and 2016 in Alfred. The accuser said she didn't report it immediately because she feared retaliation.

State law considers any sexual act between a guard and an inmate to be sexual assault. But the defense contended the accuser made up the story, and jurors rejected her allegations on Thursday.

Dall-Leighton made national headlines in 2015 when he donated a kidney to a woman who posted a plea on the window of her car saying she was in need of a kidney.