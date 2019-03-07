Maine Could See Increased Flooding This Spring

While there are no threats over the next couple of weeks, the potential for spring flooding is well above normal across the state. That's the assessment of the state's River Flow Advisory Commission, which met for the first time this season.

Maine Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Susan Faloon says the forecast is calling for below average temperatures for the next few days, but after that, there's a warming trend on the way along with higher-than-normal precipitation in parts of the state.

“Aroostook county is looking, at this point, like there is a significant potential for flooding, and so the Maine Emergency Management Agency is working pretty closely with Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency right now on some proactive measures,” Faloon says.

Faloon says because of the normal potential for flooding, the River Flow Advisory Commission plans to meet again in early April.