Maine Counties All 'Green' In COVID-19 Risk Assessment For Schools

With COVID-19 cases on the decline, Maine public health officials are advising that all public schools across the state may consider full, in-person classes.

Every county in Maine has been classified as “green” in the latest update to the state’s color-coded school health advisory system, meaning they have a relatively low risk of virus transmission. Four counties had been classified as “yellow” just a few weeks ago, but education officials say new case numbers and positivity rates have declined sharply in those areas.

Even with “green” status, schools still must enforce requirements including mask-wearing and social distancing within buildings.

State officials say evidence continues to show lower rates of viral transmission within school buildings, compared to the general public.

“Evidence continues to demonstrate that in-person learning in schools that follow public health precautions can be conducted safely without increased transmission of COVID-19,” the Maine Department of Education wrote in a release on Friday.