Maine Education Department Reclassifies York County As 'Green' For COVID-19 Risk

State officials have once again classified York County as “green,” meaning schools in the region can consider bringing back all students for in-person learning.

In a statement, the Maine Department of Education says it made the decision because of falling case numbers in the county and “a lower positivity rate of .9 percent.” That number is still higher than the state as a whole but is lower than it has been in previous weeks.

As of Thursday, the state was continuing to monitor open outbreaks at schools in Sanford, York and Waterboro.

The new classification means that schools in York County can look toward returning to full, in-person learning, while still observing requirements including mask wearing and social distancing. The classification also means that sports teams in the county can resume in-person practices, but it comes with only a few weeks left in the fall season.

With the new update, every county in Maine is once again classified as “green,” though the state says it will continue to monitor Androscoggin, Kennebec and Somerset counties. And despite the green light, many schools have continued with “hybrid” reopening plans, with students only going into classrooms part-time.