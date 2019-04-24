Maine Family Planning Seeks To Block Trump Administration's Abortion 'Gag Rule'

A local challenge to a new Trump administration rule that critics say would limit access to abortion was heard in federal District Court in Bangor Wednesday.

Maine Family Planning is seeking an injunction against what it says are unconstitutional changes to the Title X grant program, which helps low income women access reproductive health care.

Emily Nestler is an attorney with the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is arguing the case on behalf of Maine Family Planning

"If this rule goes into effect, anywhere from 50% to 85% of the abortion clinics in the state will have to shutter their doors," Nestler said.

The rule would require complete physical and financial separation between abortion and other family planning services at clinics, and prohibit providers from making referrals for abortion.

Attorneys with the Department of Justice say the changes are to ensure that Title X grantees are in compliance with the law.

Judge Lance Walker says he'll make a decision within the next few days.