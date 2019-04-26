Maine Family Planning Withdraws Request To Block Abortion 'Gag Rule' Following Nationwide Injunction

Maine Family Planning has withdrawn its request to block what it calls the Trump administration's 'gag rule' on abortion.

In a press release, Maine Family Planning says a nationwide injunction issued Thursday by a federal judge in Washington eliminates the need for additional relief.

Earlier this week, the nonprofit argued in federal district court in Bangor that the new rule violates patient and provider rights.

The rule applies to the Title X federal grant program, which helps low income patients access family planning services. Under the new requirements, clinics would have to erect complete physical and financial separation between abortion and other services they provide. It would also prohibit providers from making referrals for abortions.