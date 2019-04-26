Maine Family Planning Withdraws Request To Block Abortion 'Gag Rule' Following Nationwide Injunction

By 46 minutes ago

Maine Family Planning has withdrawn its request to block what it calls the Trump administration's 'gag rule' on abortion.

Emily Nestler, left, attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, with George Hill of Maine Family Planning at federal District Court in Bangor Wednesday.
Credit Patty Wight / Maine Public

In a press release, Maine Family Planning says a nationwide injunction issued Thursday by a federal judge in Washington eliminates the need for additional relief.

Earlier this week, the nonprofit argued in federal district court in Bangor that the new rule violates patient and provider rights.

The rule applies to the Title X federal grant program, which helps low income patients access family planning services. Under the new requirements, clinics would have to erect complete physical and financial separation between abortion and other services they provide. It would also prohibit providers from making referrals for abortions.

Tags: 
Title X
abortion
Maine Public

Related Content

Abortion 'Gag Rule' Heads To Federal District Court In Maine

By Apr 24, 2019
Patty Wight / Maine Public

A battle to block what critics call the Trump Administration's “gag rule” on abortions from going into effect was heard in federal District Court in Bangor Wednesday. 

Maine Family Planning Files Lawsuit To Block Changes To Title X

By Mar 7, 2019
Patty Wight / Maine Public

Maine Family Planning has filed a lawsuit to block what opponents call the Trump Administration's 'domestic gag rule' on abortion.

It's the latest legal challenge to the final rule released last month that places restrictions on providers who receive federal Title X funds, which cover family planning services for low income patients.