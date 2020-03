PORTLAND, Maine - Eleven food producers from Maine that specialize in exports like lobsters and blueberries are headed to a California food expo to tout the state's products.

The producers are scheduled to appear at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, which runs from Tuesday to Saturday.

The Portland Press Herald reports the companies slated to appear at the event include Wyman's, which is best known for wild blueberries, Luke's Lobster and Bristol Seafood.