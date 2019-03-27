Maine Foods: Iconic Dishes and Beverages & Maine's Food Economy

To dovetail with Down East magazine’s special April issue on Maine foods, we discuss the foods for which Maine is best known, from lobster rolls to blueberry pie. New York Times food editor Sam Sifton guest-edited the Down East issue, and will call in to Maine Calling. We’ll also talk about the latest James Beard nominees from Maine, and about the vitality of Maine's food economy.

Guests: Nancy Harmon Jenkins, food historian, writer, journalist, speaker and cookbook author

Sam Hayward, award-winning chef and partner with Fore Street Grill

Joe Ricchio, author who specializes in food, drink and travel; he is the food editor for Décor Maine and host of “Food Coma TV”

Call-in: Sam Sifton, New York Times food editor and journalist; he guest edited Down East’s current issue on food