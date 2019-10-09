Maine Game Wardens Investigating Fatal Hunting Accident In Franklin County

Maine game wardens are investigating a fatal hunting accident on a remote logging road in Franklin County Tuesday night.

They say just before 6 p.m. 57-year-old Mark Henderson of Eustis called the Franklin County Sheriff's Office to report that he had accidentally shot himself in the lower leg while bird hunting near the northwest shore of Flagstaff Lake. About an hour later, a game warden located Henderson near his truck. He was given CPR and rushed to a waiting ambulance where emergency personnel worked for 40 minutes to try to save him, but Henderson later died of his injuries.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife there are nearly 215,000 licensed hunters in Maine. Over the past decade there have been three fatal hunting-related incidents, including this one.