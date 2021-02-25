Maine To Get Nearly 40,000 Vaccine Doses Next Week

The supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses coming into Maine will increase again next week.

The state will receive roughly 30,000 doses, while Walmart and Walgreens pharmacies will receive a separate combined allocation from the federal government.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said that will bring the total to more than 39,000.

“That will be the highest amount of vaccine that will be coming into our state since mid-December when we first started on this journey around vaccination,” he said.

Shah said the increase, the stability in the supply and the prospect of emergency authorization of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine opens up options for the vaccination rollout in Maine.

Gov. Janet Mills is expected to release details in the coming days.

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting another uptick in the number of deaths among people with COVID-19 on Thursday.

The 24 deaths come after 17 added on Wednesday. The CDC attributed all but two of them to a review of vital records for a period in late January and earlier this month.

And 200 new cases of the disease were reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 44,117.

As of Wednesday, Northern Light Health says its vaccination clinic in the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor has appointments open for people ages 70 and older.

This story was originally published at 8:48 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.