Maine GOP To Hold Emergency Meeting Over Susan Collins' Vote To Convict Trump

PORTLAND, Maine — The chair of the Maine Republican Party says there will be a meeting soon to discuss Sen. Susan Collins’ impeachment vote.

Chair Demi Kouzounas told members in a weekend email "to be prepared for an emergency state committee meeting" to discuss the vote by Collins, one of seven Republicans who voted to convict the president of inciting an attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kennebec County GOP Chair Helen Tutwiler said county chairs met via Zoom on Monday night but they were told not to talk to the press about what happened. She expects a special state committee meeting to convene "very soon." A spokesperson for Collins didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.