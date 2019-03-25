Maine Gov OK's Emergency Ice Fishing Bill

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed emergency legislation designed to extend the state's ice fishing season.

Mills, a Democrat, signed the extension at 2 p.m. on Monday. The governor's office says the move grants Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso the authority to extend the fishing season beyond March 31.
 
Maine ice fishing season typically closes that day and is followed by open water season on April 1. But the governor's office says fluctuating temperatures have resulted in colder northern waters this year.

The office says extending the ice fishing season beyond the typical closing date will allow for more ice fishing opportunities in northern Maine.

Tags: 
ice fishing

Ice Fishing

By Cindy Han Jan 9, 2018
https://www.flickr.com/photos/jackheddon/

When the ice is thick enough, Mainers head to the lakes and ponds and get set up to catch some fish (and, yes, beer is usually involved). We'll learn about the most effective methods for ice fishing, the best places to go, and what makes fishing through a hole in the ice an appealing family activity. And is climate change affecting the ice fishing industry in Maine?  

Guests:  Tim Jack, owner of Jack Traps Ice Fishing Outfitters based in Monmouth

Brittany Humphrey, Outreach Coordinator, Maine Dept of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, Information and Education

Verne Keith, owner of Cobbossee Bait in Winthrop

 

 