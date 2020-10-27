Maine Groups Denounce Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation

Several progressive Maine advocacy groups are denouncing Monday night’s confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a virtual press conference, Nicole Clegg of the Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund said that the conservative makeup of the court will cause irreparable harm to women’s reproductive rights.

“With Amy Coney Barrett now confirmed to the Supreme Court, Roe v. Wade could be rendered meaningless before it’s overturned. For many people, it already is,” she said.

Clegg said over the past decade, more than 480 abortion restrictions have passed in states and 17 abortion cases are likely heading to the Supreme Court.

The Maine Women’s Lobby and Consumers for Affordable Health Care are also raising concerns about health care.

The Supreme Court will hear a case challenging the Affordable Care Act one week after the election.