Maine Health Care Workers Start Getting 2nd Vaccine Doses

Frontline health workers at Central Maine Medical Center are getting their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ron Emond, who runs the linen department for the hospital, says he’s especially relieved to get the vaccine because his wife recently had brain surgery.

“On Christmas Eve she came home. She’s walking, talking, everything is fine. Thank God everything worked out well. And other than that, I’m grateful to have the opportunity to get the shot. For myself, and for her,” he says.

Emond says people shouldn’t be afraid of the vaccine. So far in Maine, more than 35,000 people have been immunized against COVID-19. The state has administered a little more than half of the doses it’s received.