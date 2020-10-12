Maine History: From the Aftermath of World War II through 9/11, How Did This Period Change Maine?

This show is a rebroadcast of an earlier program (original air date October 2, 2020); no calls will be taken. It is part of our coverage of topics relating to Maine's bicentennial.

In this last installment of our series on Maine history, we examine Maine's evolution in the latter half of the 20th century through September 11, 2001. How did Maine influence national politics, with leaders such as Margaret Chase Smith, Ed Muskie and George Mitchell? How did Maine’s economy and demographics change?

Guests

Earle Shettleworth, Maine state historian

Libby Bischof, executive director, Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education; professor of history, University of Southern Maine

Jonathan Bratten, historian, Maine National Guard