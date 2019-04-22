Maine Home Sales Dip Slightly In March

Home sales and prices were down last month in Maine.

The Maine Association of Realtors says sales of existing single-family homes dipped a little over 3 percent in March compared to the year before. The median sales price was down just under a percent to $210,000.

Realtors’ Association President Peter Harrington says, while residential home sales have dropped in Maine four months in a row, last month’s was the third highest March sales volume in the 17 years the association has been collecting data.

Harrington says buyers are in the marketplace, but may not be finding a home that meets their needs due to tight supply.

For the nation as a whole, home sale numbers were down 4.7 percent in March. However, the median price rose nearly 4 percent to $261,000.