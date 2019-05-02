Maine House Gives Initial Approval For Election Day Holiday

The Maine House of Representatives Thursday gave initial approval to a bill that would declare election day a state holiday.

Supporters say the holiday would make it easier for more Mainers to vote, but East Machias Republican Rep. Will Tuell says there is no need for it.

“Maine voters have ample opportunity to vote, are already voting in large numbers, and this bill is going to cost property taxpayers across the state in their town budgets,” Tuell says.

The measure would mandate the closure of the state government, but does not require businesses or municipal governments to close. Supporters say they hope that some would voluntarily observe the holiday to increase voter turnout.

The proposal faces further votes in the House and Senate.

“Because voting is so important, it really doesn’t matter to me what it costs,” says Rep. Craig Hickman, a Democrat from Winthrop. “It ought to be done in such a way that the most people can participate as possible and making Election Day a holiday in Maine will move us in that direction. Money be darned.”