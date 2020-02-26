Related Program: 
Maine Calling

Maine Indian Land Claims Settlement Implementing Act Task Force

By Maine Calling 3 hours ago

The Indian Land Claims Task Force recently presented its report recommending sweeping changes in tribal-state relations, giving the tribes the ability to open casinos, regulate fishing and hunting by non-tribal members and allowing tribal courts to prosecute certain criminal and juvenile offense. The legislature’s judiciary committee has drafted bills based on the report’s recommendations, which are currently under consideration by the legislature.


Guests

  • Sen. Mike Carpenter (D) Houlton/Co-Chair, Task Force on Changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act
  • Chief Kirk Francis/Penobscot Nation, Member of Task Force on Changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act 

Resources

Tags: 
Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act
Maine Calling
Chief Kirk Francis
Penobscot Nation
Mike Carpenter