Maine Indian Land Claims Settlement Implementing Act Task Force

The Indian Land Claims Task Force recently presented its report recommending sweeping changes in tribal-state relations, giving the tribes the ability to open casinos, regulate fishing and hunting by non-tribal members and allowing tribal courts to prosecute certain criminal and juvenile offense. The legislature’s judiciary committee has drafted bills based on the report’s recommendations, which are currently under consideration by the legislature.

Listen to the full program here

Guests

Sen. Mike Carpenter (D) Houlton/Co-Chair, Task Force on Changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act

Chief Kirk Francis/Penobscot Nation, Member of Task Force on Changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act