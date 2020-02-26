Maine Indian Land Claims Settlement Implementing Act Task Force

The Indian Land Claims Task Force recently presented its report recommending sweeping changes in tribal-state relations, giving the tribes the ability to open casinos, regulate fishing and hunting by non-tribal members and allowing tribal courts to prosecute certain criminal and juvenile offense. The legislature’s judiciary committee has drafted bills based on the report’s recommendations, which are currently under consideration by the legislature.
Guests
- Sen. Mike Carpenter (D) Houlton/Co-Chair, Task Force on Changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act
- Chief Kirk Francis/Penobscot Nation, Member of Task Force on Changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act
Resources
- Read the full report
- Maine Lawmakers Consider Changes To Act That Would Alter Tribal-State Relationship
- "An Act To Implement the Recommendations of the Task Force on Changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act"
- Janet Mills’ criticism of Maine tribal sovereignty push surprised some who crafted it