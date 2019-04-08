Maine Lawmakers - Again -Take Up Bill To Allow Terminally Ill Patients To End Their Lives

For the third time in four years, Maine lawmakers will consider a bill that will allow some terminally ill patients to request life-ending medication.

Democratic state Rep. Michele Meyer, a registered nurse from Eliot, says the bill is designed to empower people who have less than six months left to live, "a choice to reject the notion that they must be passive victims to a frequently brutal disease that often strips them of their dignity and autonomy."

The initiative, described by supporters as “death with dignity,” and “assisted suicide” by opponents, has divided health care professionals and state lawmakers in the past.

A similar bill failed two years ago when power in Augusta was split between Democrats and Republicans .

This latest proposal is modeled after an Oregon law that passed more than 20 years ago. A half-dozen states have adopted similar measures.

The public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.