Maine Lawmakers - Again -Take Up Bill To Allow Terminally Ill Patients To End Their Lives

By 20 minutes ago
  • Republican state Sen. Marianne Moore, of Calais, speaks at a press conference promoting a bill that would allow some terminally-ill patients to request life-ending medication.
    Republican state Sen. Marianne Moore, of Calais, speaks at a press conference promoting a bill that would allow some terminally-ill patients to request life-ending medication.
    Steve Mistler / Maine Public

For the third time in four years, Maine lawmakers will consider a bill that will allow some terminally ill patients to request life-ending medication.

Democratic state Rep. Michele Meyer, a registered nurse from Eliot, says the bill is designed to empower people who have less than six months left to live, "a choice to reject the notion that they must be passive victims to a frequently brutal disease that often strips them of their dignity and autonomy."

The initiative, described by supporters as “death with dignity,” and “assisted suicide” by opponents, has divided health care professionals and state lawmakers in the past.

A similar bill failed two years ago when power in Augusta was split between Democrats and Republicans .

This latest proposal is modeled after an Oregon law that passed more than 20 years ago. A half-dozen states have adopted similar measures.

The public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

 

 

Tags: 
Death with Dignity
assisted suicide

Related Content

LePage Clarifies Assisted Suicide Stance, Says Still Against

By Apr 20, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Gov. Paul LePage clarified his stance on assisted suicide during a radio appearance in which he said he's still against a measure to make the practice legal in the state.
 
LePage, a Republican, said earlier this week that he would veto a bill moving through the Legislature that would allow doctors to help terminally ill patients hasten their own deaths. He said on WGAN-AM on Thursday that the reason he opposes the proposal is because he doesn't think it's a "government issue.''
 

Saying Goodbye to the Family, on His Own Terms

By Jun 4, 2015
Courtesy: Rosie Chase

HARBORSIDE, Maine - The national debate over assisted suicide has gained increased attention since a 29-year-old Oregon woman with brain cancer ended her life with legally-prescribed medication last November.

Death With Dignity Bill Fails in Maine House

By May 24, 2017

A bill that would have allowed terminally ill patients to end their lives has failed to pass in the Maine Legislature. Though the Death with Dignity legislation narrowly succeeded the Senate last week, the House voted against it Tuesday with a margin wide enough to end its chances. But supporters say they’ll try again, and may bypass the Legislature.

In her work as a neurologist, Democratic state Rep. Patty Hymanson has seen patients face tough, terminal diagnoses. She told her House colleagues Tuesday that she hears a common question.