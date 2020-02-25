Maine Lawmakers Approve Purchase Of Machine That Can Test For Coronavirus

By 5 hours ago

The state legislature’s Appropriations Committee has unanimously approved funding for the immediate purchase of a machine at the state laboratory that can test for the coronavirus.

Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Deputy Commissioner Ben Mann says the new device will replace a 13-year-old unit that can’t test for the coronavirus.

“It’s a higher level, it performs tests quicker, and it can perform not only coronavirus extraction testing, but influenza A and B and a couple of others,” Mann says.

Lawmakers approved a financial order to allocate $58,000 in unspent federal funds to buy the new testing device, which DHHS officials say can be operational in a matter of days.

Earlier this month, the state sent a sample from a potential coronavirus patent to the federal CDC in Atlanta, which came back negative.

“We had to because we did not have the equipment or the test kits or the procedures from federal CDC to actually perform that,” says Mann. “We took a sample, sent it into Atlanta, and it took about two and one-half days, and it came back negative.”

Tags: 
coronavirus
Maine Public

Related Content

Coronavirus & the Flu: Understanding the Rapid Outbreak of these Infectious Diseases

By Cindy Han Feb 10, 2020
NPR

The rapid outbreak of coronavirus is causing serious illness and death in China and is spreading worldwide, including here in the U.S. We'll discuss the nature of this disease, why it is spreading so quickly, and what people in Maine can do to protect themselves. We will also talk about how this year's flu virus is a more immediate concern for Maine — how bad it is, why this year's cases have surged, and what is being done to address it.

Health Officials Warn Americans To Plan For The Spread Of Coronavirus In U.S.

By 6 hours ago

Updated at 8:25 p.m. ET

Federal health officials issued a blunt message Tuesday: Americans need to start preparing now for the possibility that more aggressive, disruptive measures might be needed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in the U.S.

The strongly worded warning came in response to outbreaks of the virus outside China, including in Iran, Japan, South Korea and Italy, which officials say have raised the likelihood of outbreaks occurring stateside.

The Maine CDC Is Testing A Person For Coronavirus. But Its Head Says We Should Worry More About Flu

By Feb 11, 2020
David Goldman / Associated Press

Update: Feb. 13, 2020: In a press release, the DHHS announced that the individual in Maine tested for the 2019 novel coronavirus tested negative. Maine has no confirmed cases and the risk to the general public remains low.

The Maine Center for Disease Control is testing the first individual in Maine for the coronavirus.