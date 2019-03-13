Maine Lawmakers Consider Bill On Buggy Safety

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine lawmakers are considering a bill that would require horse-drawn buggies to display reflectors or lights at night.

The Portland Press Herald reports the push comes after several crashes involving motor vehicles in northern and central Maine, including one in January that killed a horse and left several children injured.

State Rep. Chloe Maxmin says it's impossible for drivers to see buggies at a distance, and there's no margin for error for stopping on rural roads.

Rep. David McCrea's bill would require reflective white tape on the buggies and an oil lantern that shines red when viewed from the rear and white when viewed from the front.

Whitefield resident Ben Zook says he and other Amish community members are willing to work with lawmakers on safety concerns. 

