Maine Lawmakers Consider Local Version Of Green New Deal

Maine lawmakers and the Sierra Club are beginning their push for a local version of the Green New Deal, currently under consideration in Congress.

Like its federal counterpart, the proposal, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Chloe Maxmin of Nobleboro, is designed to tackle climate change while also transitioning the economy to create manufacturing jobs in the renewable energy sector.

Unlike the congressional version — a resolution that calls on the federal government to take specific steps — Maxmin's bill first establishes a task force to come up with ways to achieve the Green New Deal's targets on greenhouse gas emissions and green jobs.

"We wanted to make sure that the folks sitting at the table and creating these programs come from diverse backgrounds with diverse identities and from different issue areas so that it's not just one perspective focusing on how we're going to make this transition," Maxmin said.

The bill is one of several climate change proposals introduced this session.