Maine Lawmakers Seek To Limit Sale Of Private Information By State

Legislative leaders will allow a bill to be considered in the January session that would place controls on the sale of information the state collects to private companies.

Republican state Sen. David Woodsum from Waterford is worried about a trend he and others have experienced in recent years. He says he has never given permission for information on his drivers license to be sold, yet that’s exactly what the state does.

Woodsum says individuals should have the right to keep their information private.

“The bottom line is I think each individual has the right to give the permission to do that. I have never given permission to do that,” he says.

Woodsum says the state is making money by selling his private information, and that of all Mainers.

The bill Woodsum is sponsoring now goes to the full Legislature for its consideration.