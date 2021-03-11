Maine Lawmakers Still In Budget Impasse Over Conforming With Federal Tax Cuts For Businesses

Maine lawmakers met into the evening Wednesday, but did not resolve their differences in the supplemental budget needed to keep the state budget in balance through June 30.

After hours of partisan caucuses and private discussions, lawmakers adjourned until Thursday, hoping they can find an agreement.

At issue is fully conforming with federal tax cuts for businesses. Republicans want to require a two-thirds vote to allocate the state share of federal funds approved by Congress as part of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill.

Final passage of any agreement will take a two-thirds vote, and Republicans in the House had more than enough votes to block the legislation.

Parties start the day with more caucuses and, so far, there appears to be no movement to reach a compromise.