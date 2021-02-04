Maine Man Arrested In Connection With Jan. 6 Riot at U.S. Capitol

A Maine man has been arrested in connection with the January 6 Capitol Hill riots.

The FBI says Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon, was taken into custody in Maine today on multiple charges, including assault on a federal officer, stemming from a moment when he charged a police line in an arched entrance of the Capitol Building.

The complaint includes several screenshots of Fitzsimons captured from online sources, in which he wears a white butchers jacket and carries what appears to be an unstrung bow.

According to the affidavit, Fitzsimons later told a New Hampshire newspaper that he marched on the Capitol after hearing a speech by then President Trump.