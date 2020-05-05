Maine Man Presumed Dead, 2 Others Saved, After Canoe Flips

SANFORD, Maine - Maine game wardens are searching for a man who is presumed to have drowned after a canoe flipped as he and two others were fishing on Estes Lake in Sanford.

Wardens say the canoe capsized when 56-year-old Kenneth Ham, of Hollis, turned to adjust his son's life jacket at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Rescuers found Ham's 8-year-old son and a friend clinging to the overturned canoe. But they were unable to immediately find Ham.

Wardens say the two survivors were in the water for more than 35 minutes before rescuers arrived.