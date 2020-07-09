Maine Maritime Academy Plans To Use Online And In-Person Classes For Fall Semester

By 1 hour ago

Citing a desire to deliver a rigorous academic experience while also prioritizing health and safety during the pandemic, Maine Maritime Academy (MMA) in Castine says it plans to use a combination of online and traditional face-to-face learning when the school opens its campus for in-person classes August 31.

MMA President William Brennan says there are some MMA courses associated with the school's Coast Guard licensing program that require that cadets demonstrate competence in certain skills.

“That could be an engineering course or a navigation course, those are the types of [classes] that would have to be done face-to-face in a classroom or laboratory kind of setting.”

Brennan says MMA is following state recommendations for social distancing, reducing student density in dormitories, using masks and other personal protective equipment. He says all students, faculty and staff will be tested at the beginning of the semester. The school is also compressing the semester, which will end at Thanksgiving break.

Tags: 
Maine Maritime Academy
Maine Public

Related Content

Maine Community College System Outlines Reopening Plans

By 3 hours ago
Eastern Maine Community College

The Maine Community College System (MCCS) says it will allow each of its seven campuses to undertake individual plans for reopening this fall, but the schools will all adhere to some common standards.

Maine Businesses To Help Maine Maritime Academy Seniors Graduate Despite Pandemic

By Jun 17, 2020
via Maine Maritime Academy

Like other colleges, Maine Maritime Academy shifted to online learning this spring due to the pandemic. But graduating seniors need time aboard the academy's training ship to obtain their Coast Guard licenses.