Maine May Increase The Statute Of Limitations For Serious Sex Crimes

Maine’s statute of limitations for prosecuting serious sex crimes could change from eight years to 20 years, under a measure before the legislature.

Sen. Erin Herbig, a Democrat from Belfast, says it often takes years for the victim of a sex crime to process the emotional toll and finally decide to go to law enforcement.

“Only three other states have shorter statutes of limitations in this country,” says Herbig. “Several states have removed them entirely for felony level sex crimes, allowing victims to come forward whenever they are ready.”

Members of the Criminal Justice Committee heard testimony about one case in which a woman decided to go to police after seeing her attacker, eight years and three months after she was assaulted.

The Maine Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers opposes the bill saying the change to 20 years would make it very hard to prosecute or defend older cases.

Tina Nadeau of the Maine Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, says “People who have been accused of crimes have a right to defend themselves against these allegations, and the longer period of time goes between the alleged offense and when it is reported, the less chance there is to defend yourself.”