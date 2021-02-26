Maine Moves To Age-Based Vaccine Eligibility, Expanding To 60 And Older Next Week

The State of Maine plans to take an age-based approach to the rest of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“Recent scientific data indicates that age is among the strongest indicators of whether an individual is likely to get seriously ill and even die from COVID-19,” Gov. Janet Mills said at a special briefing today.

Outlining the plan, Mills said Mainers ages 60 and older may get the vaccine starting next week on March 3.

In April, those ages 50 and older become eligible, with those ages 40 and 30 eligible in May and June, respectively. All other ages become eligible in July.

But health officials caution that vaccine demand still far outstrips supply.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control on Friday.

The break comes after two days of double digit increases, nearly all of which stemmed from the agency’s review of vital records earlier in the year.

The Maine CDC reports 178 new cases of the disease, bringing the the state’s total to 44,295.

The state Department of Health and Human Services is now offering rapid antigen tests to a number of child care providers. And the state’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines is set to increase again next week, with Walmart and Walgreens pharmacies receiving their own doses from the federal government.

