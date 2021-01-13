Maine National Guard Members Deploying To DC For Inauguration Support

Maine National Guard troops are headed to the U.S. Capitol.

In a press statement, Maine’s adjutant general, Douglas Farnham, says 175-200 troops will travel there to support the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Gov. Janet Mills authorized the deployment in response to a request from the Guard’s national leadership, after rioters stormed the Capitol last week.

Farnham says Maine’s guard corps has served in inaugural activities since the nation’s founding, and will be proud to “support the peaceful transition of power.”

The contingent’s mission could include crowd management, traffic control, communications and logistical and medical support.