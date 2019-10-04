Maine Officials Warn Of High Levels Of Tickborne Diseases

Maine health officials are reporting a surge in cases of two tickborne diseases. The Maine Center for Disease Control says that as of October 1, it's recorded 556 cases of anaplasmosis and 124 cases of babesiosis.

CDC says Maine has also recorded 684 cases of Lyme disease, a number that's expected to exceed 1,000 for the year.

In a statement, center Director Nirav Shah says this has been one of Maine's most active tick season ever, and it's not over.

CDC says the best ways to prevent tick bites are wearing protective clothing, using an EPA-approved repellent, using caution in tick-infested areas and performing daily tick checks.

